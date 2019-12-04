Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan's PDA wins hearts amid dating rumours

Days after Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday dismissed rumours about dating, their public display of affection is now winning the hearts of millions of fans on social media platforms.



The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of them. In the picture, Ananya looks at Kartik with sweet a smile on her face.

In the photo you can also see Kartik signaling a heart emoji with his hands.

Kartik captioned the PDA-filled post: "Dhadkan ye kehti hai Dil tere bin Dhadke na".

The couple is making headlines for their unfiltered chemistry these days since Kartik's breakup with Sara Ali Khan.



However, Aanya and Kartik both have rejected dating rumours.

Kartik and Ananya will be seen in the Mudassar Aziz-directorial Pati Patni Aur Woh, scheduled to be released on December 6.