Tue Dec 03, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 3, 2019

'First Dance Version': Kane Brown delivers beautiful performance of 'Homesick'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 03, 2019

Kane Brown's new rendition  of his latest single "Homesick"  from his  NBC appearance has  fans  going gaga.

The singer had dropped by NBC’s The Voice on Monday for a special performance of his song .

“If home is where the heart is/ I’m homesick for you,” he  sang as fog enveloped the stage.

His fans found  the new version of “Homesick (First Dance Version)”  more stripped down than the original. 

Accompanied by a guitarist, a piano player and several violinists, Brown  delivered an incredible performance.

Written by Brown  and Brock Berryhill, Matthew McGinn and Taylor Phillips,  Homesick is the latest song from Brown’s Experiment album.


