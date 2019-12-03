'First Dance Version': Kane Brown delivers beautiful performance of 'Homesick'

Kane Brown's new rendition of his latest single "Homesick" from his NBC appearance has fans going gaga.

The singer had dropped by NBC’s The Voice on Monday for a special performance of his song .

“If home is where the heart is/ I’m homesick for you,” he sang as fog enveloped the stage.



His fans found the new version of “Homesick (First Dance Version)” more stripped down than the original.

Accompanied by a guitarist, a piano player and several violinists, Brown delivered an incredible performance.

Written by Brown and Brock Berryhill, Matthew McGinn and Taylor Phillips, Homesick is the latest song from Brown’s Experiment album.



