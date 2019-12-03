NAB to begin inquiry against Rana Sanaullah for having assets beyond means of income

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has given green signal for probing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Rana Sanaullah for having assets beyond means of income.

The approval was given during a meeting of the executive board under NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

During the meeting, the NAB chairman said that concluding the mega corruption cases will be a priority for the probe body.

NAB Chairman Iqbal said that the authority believes in the policy of ‘accountability for everyone’.

He said that in the past 25 months, 630 corruption references were submitted and 170 references are sub-judice as of yet.

Sanaullah, a member of the National Assembly (MNA) and president of the PML-N's Punjab wing, was arrested in July, with a case filed in accordance with the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997, after a large stash of contraband was recovered from his vehicle.