NAB issues directives to freeze assets belonging to Shehbaz, Salman and Hamza

LAHORE: National Accountability bureau (NAB) on Tuesday decided to freeze assets belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, his sons Hamza and Salman.

According to NAB, the former Punjab chief minister acquired assets in the name of his two wives as well. Thirteen properties of the PML-N president are included in the assets that have been sealed by NAB.

As per NAB's notification, Shehbaz's wife Nusrat owns a one house on an area of six kanals and another on four kanals. She has another property by the name of Nishat Lodges in Dunga Gali, Abbottabad spread over nine kanals and one marla.

Among the frozen assets include three properties owned by another wife of the former Punjab chief minister, Tehmina Durrani. Located near Pir Sohawa in Haripur, cottage number 23, villa number 19 and khasra number 371. Two other properties in DHA phase 5, each built on an area of 10 marlas were also frozen by NAB. These properties were also acquired in Tehmina's name.

NAB issued directives to seal two properties in Chiniot that were acquired under Hamza's and Salman's names. One of the properties has been built on an area of 182 kanal, seven marla and 136 square feet. The other property is built on 209 kanal, four marla and 136 square feet.

Among the frozen assets also include nine plots of five marla each acquired in Hamza's name in Johar Town, Lahore. Among the frozen assets were also four plots belonging to Hamza.

NAB had probed Shehbaz, Hamza and Salman in cases pertaining to alleged corruption. The anti-graft body claims that it chose to freeze assets belonging to the PML-N president after finding evidence.