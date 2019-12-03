Jacqueline Fernandez says people are ignorant about the struggles of actors

Jacqueline Fernandez has come forth revealing about people’s attitudes towards successful actors in the industry.



The Drive actor while talking on Neha Dhupia's show No Filter Neha said, "People will be extremely ignorant to think that anyone who has achieved any form of success has not seen the dark side. For me I think the hardest thing is keeping a smile on my face when I'm not happy. The hardest thing has been not being rude when I really wanna snap. It's actually has been the hardest thing for me because we are all human.”

She added, "We go through mood swings, we go through ups and downs and good days and bad days and it takes a lot of effort to actually like sometimes bite back on those emotions. So that has been my biggest struggle. The fact that people don't see that a lot of times, that really saddens me cause I'm like wow people are so quick to judge, right.”

The 34-year-old actress further added, "It doesn't get easier. See the crazier thing about achieving success is you have to keep working on reinvention and you have to keep working on bettering yourself. Then there is another downfall which is your comfort zone. Sometime you get into your comfort zone, you are doing extremely well, people are liking you and then all of a sudden what you're doing just doesn't seem cool enough anymore. Or someone just came along and did 10 times better than you and you're like oh crap! Till you regain it, it's just become more and more challenging.”