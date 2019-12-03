close
Tue Dec 03, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
December 3, 2019

Misbah 'worried' after Pakistan's horror show in Australia

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 03, 2019
Misbah on where to aim for Sri Lanka series after disappointing run against Aussies. Photo: File

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday expressed his disappointment at the team’s abysmal performance in the Test series again Australia.

Speaking on Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) podcast, the chief selector discussed star bowlers Yasir Shah and Muhammad Abbas's lack of wickets Down Under.

“It is a worry for us. Yasir and Abbas are our main bowlers and some of our main batsmen like Azhar Ali, their form is also concerning for us. We lacked a lot in the bowling department. We couldn’t build any pressure and dismiss the Australian batsmen. This has always been a problem for us here,” Misbah said.

Treading towards the next step for improvement, he said: “To be successful in Australia, we need to improve and know how to bowl in these conditions. With batting, there’s some technical adjustments that are needed. Your scoring areas change so we have to look at that in future.”

“Overall, if we look at the series, Australia were the much better team in their own conditions,” he added.

