Britney Spears reveals thoughts on life's ups and downs on 38th birthday

Britney Spears is feeling positive and taking out time for herself as the singer has just stepped in the 38th year of her life.



With the year of all her conservatorship fiasco coming to an end, Spears is looking forward to good things and spending more time with loved ones.

As per US Weekly, “She has spent the last year prioritizing herself and her well-being, something she did not have a chance to do as much during her Las Vegas residency. She has had less time with her sons but got really close with her mom, Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn, again recently. Britney spends most of her time at home with her boyfriend, Sam [Asghari], or alone. Her relationship with Sam is rock-solid. He brings her so much joy and is a source of stability in her often chaotic life.”

Sam has also recently posted a joyous moment of the couple on his Instagram account in which he can be seen skating with Spears. The short video is captioned with some heartfelt words:

“We live, we laugh, we argue, and most of all we LOVE,” he wrote. “There’s a reason why the world fell in love with you! You might be the princess of pop but mostly you’re my princess.”

The Toxic singer has had a bumpy year with her father and her conservator since 2008 being accused of physically abusing Spears’ son, Sean Preston. The songstress is not making any music currently and looking forward to spending more time with her sons.