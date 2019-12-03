Kartik Aaryan speaks out about dating Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan has spoken out over rumours regarding dating co-star and Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday.



During an interview, when Kartik was asked whether he was dating Ananya, the actor rejected the talks saying he really doesn't want to talk about his personal life.

Kartik, who is busy in promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh, said, "I do not wish to address such rumours as these surface everyday whenever people see two stars together."

Earlier, Ananya Panday had said that she and Kartik Aaryan share a great bond that is evident in the chemistry of their upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh.

In a recent interview, the Student of The Year 2 actor opened up about her dating rumours with Kartik, saying, "I don't take dating rumours seriously. We both (Kartik and Ananya) laugh about such gossips."

Ananya went on to say she would not like to talk about her personal life, however, she added that she finds Kartik cute and likes spending time with the actor. "I and he share a great bond."

"People talk about whatever they want, I don't take it seriously. such rumours have not made any different in my life," she said.

Kartik and Ananya Panday will be seen in the upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film will hit the screens on December 6, 2019.