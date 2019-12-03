Kartik Aaryan was inspired by Shah Rukh Khan to become an actor

Kartik Aaryan who has been in spotlight lately after stepping into a 100 crore club with his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar was the movie that inspired him to be an actor.

Kartik is already making waves on social media with the promotions of his upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh and now is getting a thumbs up by his fans as he recently opened up about his inspiration and struggles throughout his career.

The Luka Chuppi actor shared how SRK's film made him realize his own dreams. He said: "I was born in the small town of Gwalior. My parents were in the medical field & I was going to do engineering. But in 9th grade, I saw Baazigar & I knew I wanted to be on the other side of the screen," reported Pinkvilla.

He further said: "I was unsure of my parents' reaction, so I decided to study till 12th in Gwalior and then go to college in Mumbai. Luckily, I got into a college in Navi Mumbai."

Kartik debuted in the film industry after the long struggle of three years with his film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. Although the actor didn't escalate to a lot of fame then, but his monologue had brought him quite some accolades. It was only in 2018 when his 100 crore film brought him to the top.