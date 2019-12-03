Riteish Deshmukh’s view on success and failure

Indian actor Riteish Deshmukh believes that bouncing back is the most important take-away from every failure and how important this lesson is in his film career.

During an interview with PTI, Riteish Deshmukh went on to say, “I have seen ups and downs politically, where you have to accept the defeat with dignity and move on and come back again, similarly, in films one has to accept that you and audience were not on the same page,”

“This year has been wonderful, so far so good. It is important to understand that before these three successes there have been three to five flops. Before those five flops, I had given a few successes," the actor added.

"It is a phase where you sometimes give successful films and sometimes films don’t work. It is important that you keep doing good work and hope that the choices that you make end up being the right one.”

Deeming failures a learning curve, he went on to say that he is proud of the choices he has made so far in his career, “…Like, they say, success is a lousy teacher, it absolutely is, because success doesn’t teach you anything. There are scars that are meant to be proud of."

Discussing the importance of box office numbers, the star went on to say, “There are two other combinations, one where it works with the critics and doesn’t work at the box office and other it doesn’t work with the critics but works at the box office. I would choose the latter. Keeping in mind, if given a choice, critical appreciation is something one always looks for but one shouldn’t undermine box office.”



He concluded by saying, “When a person is paying money for a ticket, he has every right to criticize you. And fair enough. However, brutal they are you can choose to ignore and move on.