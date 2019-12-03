Hrithik Roshan wrote to his fans with a picture of his heart

Hrithik Roshan recently took to Instagram to post a picture, which at first glance seems to be something like a medical journal, but in actuality, the star sent out an endearing message to his fans, asking them to focus on loving themselves, rather than focusing on being loved by everyone around them.

He urged harmony and cooperation by showcasing how each and every person is made from love itself, hence being equal in all respects.

His message read, “The shape of my heart.. Literally. How vulnerable we all are. Wish we didn’t need to spend more than half our lives unconsciously trying so hard to be loved by everyone all the time. So easily we forget that we are all the same.. Made of love.”

His post touched the hearts of a large number of people.

Hrithik's fans flocked at this post, pointing out how beautiful his own heart is, with one fan posting, "Number one heart of the world.", with another cracking a light hearted joke at the situation's expense, stating, " Sir you gotta get that checked it's supposed to be like."

