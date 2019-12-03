Ayushmann Khurrana is changing the new-age ‘hero’ image and here is proof

Ayushmann Khurrana is on a mission to make Bollywood films more sensitive to social issues and he is playing his part by choosing what films he will star in.

The actor has been in the news with back to back hits like Andhadhun, Dream Girl and now Bala, that all stand for major social messages aiming to abolish the toxicity prevalent in the society.

And while he remains one of the most sought after stars, reports have revealed that the actor is trying to be more selective with the projects he picks in order to ensure that a social message is put across with the films that he does end up doing.

"He is not signing on every brand that is offered to him, though he is an advertiser's delight today. So, when it comes to brands that carry a strong social message, he even takes a call to take a cut in his fee, which has doubled post him giving his first Rs 100 crore hit with Badhaai Ho!. This year he has two 100 crore films — Dream Girl and Bala — and he wants to extend his image of someone who stands for social reform even on the advertising front," a source revealed to agencies.

Currently the actor is basking in the success of his latest offering Bala which soared high at the box office.