Ali Zaidi comes in defence of Sarfaraz after Australia drubbing

After Naeemul Haq, Federal Minister Ali Zaidi is the second senior government official to have spoken against the head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq after Pakistan’s poor performance in Australia.

Ali Zaidi blamed Misbah and bowling coach Waqar Younis for the situation Pakistani team is currently in. Their "disliking" of former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has cost Pakistan “dearly”, he stated.

In a series of Tweet on Monday, Zaidi said that he had not spoken up on the issue earlier as the team was already selected and was on it way to Australia.

The minister said, “But in all honesty, what the heck was PCB thinking dropping Sarfaraz Ahmed from the team? He single-handedly led us to be the number 1 team in T-20 plus won us the Champions Trophy.”

Zaidi claimed that everyone smelt “something fishy” when Misbah and Waqar decided to drop the wicket keeper from the squad. He added that the “liking and disliking” has cost Pakistan “dearly”.

The minister claimed that groupings in teams is common but it is kept under the wraps. He stated that the PCB should have addressed the issue early on.

Zaidi said, “Sadly, this time they [groupings] have come out in the open at the cost of Pakistan’s performance.” He added that it is time that the PCB takes some tough decisions at all levels.

