Alanis Morissette drops new song, announces N American tour

NEW YORK: Alanis Morissette on Monday released new music off her upcoming album and announced a North American tour in 2020 that will celebrate 25 years since her breakthrough album, "Jagged Little Pill."

Morissette ,45, will be joined by the band Garbage and singer Liz Phair on the trip that will kick off on June 2, 2020, and have 31 dates, stopping in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Nashville. Presales of tickets for the trip begin on December 10 and tickets for the general public go on sale December 13.

She offered fans a tease of her upcoming ninth studio album "Such Pretty Forks in the Road," due out on May 1, 2020, dropping the lead single "Reasons I Drink."



"Jagged Little Pill" was met with critical and commercial fanfare -- on smash songs including "Ironic," "Hand in My Pocket" and "You Oughta Know," Morissette sang of the moody contradictions and frustrations of the era´s youth.

The 1995 album is also the basis of a Broadway musical, set to open in New York on Thursday.