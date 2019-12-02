Liam Hemsworth’s recent photo on Instagram is being called a ‘thirst-trap’

Liam Hemwsworth recently posted a photo on Instagram and turns out, the picture has turned into an ‘unintentional’ thirst trap declared by his friend and Isn't It Romantic co-star Adam DeVine, making rounds on the internet.

On Sunday, the actor uploaded a photo on Instagram with his lovely dog Dora, captioned, “@hemsworthluke captured this moment of me and my best friend Dora. Good god I love this dog.”

Unfortunately (or fortunately; you decide) this got attention of Adam Levine, who took the opportunity and commented, ‘Thirst-trap’.

And to our surprise, the artist didn’t know the meaning of the phrase, and replied, “I just googled thirst trap. 100% true,” with a wink emoji.

Liam broke up with Miley Cyrus in August after getting married for seven months. Since then, he has been rumoured to be romantically associated with actress Maddison Brown, while Miley is reportedly being seen with singer Cody Simpson.