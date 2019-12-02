SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs5,000 banknote

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday categorically rejected the rumours of discontinuation of Rs5,000 banknote, requesting the public to pay no heed to such disinformation.

In case of demonetisation/discontinuation of any banknote, Pakistan's central bank would announce the same in advance and provide enough time for people to change the currency under a relevant process, an SBP press release said.

Since all information is updated on the SBP's website and its social media platforms, the general public may also check announcements there, Facebook page, and Twitter account before sharing the news elsewhere.