Azhar admits Pakistan were thoroughly outplayed in all three departments

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali on Monday admitted that they were scant in all three departments as he acknowledged that it was hard to get results with a young side in Australia.

"We lacked in all three departments in both Tests but we take some positives and learnings. If you don't bowl good and in line they always score quickly and you have to field well," he said.

After his side lost the second Test by an innings and 48 runs, which when coupled with the innings defeat of the opening Test capped a miserable tour, Azhar admitted that his side was no match for the their hosts.

"I'd like to congratulate Australia, they played wonderful cricket, especially David Warner for his triple hundred. It's always hard coming to Australia, we've been beaten by a better side," Azhar is quoted as saying by ESPN.

"When you get in, score big and make big partnerships. We said we didn't want to give up at any stage. Yasir put up a lot of fight. Babar has been exceptional in this series, that's a great positive.

"It's very hard here with a young bowling attack, we came with a lot of expectations but it didn't go well. Very positive for the future, we will learn a lot."