close
Mon Dec 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 2, 2019

Chris Hemsworth's wife banned him from bringing home any more of Thor's hammers

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 02, 2019
Chris Hemsworth wife banned him from bringing home any more of Thor's hammers

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth was banned by his wife Elsa Pataky to bring anymore of film Thor's hammers home.

In an interview with Australian Radio, Pataky says jokingly that she had to put a ban on Hemsworth on bringing the film props home. "Hemsworth kept bringing the new version of the hammer, 'Mjolnir' home after finishing work on each movie."

She added that we have five of the hammers at home from the every movie Hemsworth had done.

Marvel's God of Thunder-Thor was released in May 2011 and collected $449.3 million worldwide.

Thor starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgård, Colm Feore, Ray Stevenson, Idris Elba and Kat Dennings, is nothing without his mighty hammer, Mjolnir.

Latest News

More From Entertainment