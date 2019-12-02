Chris Hemsworth's wife banned him from bringing home any more of Thor's hammers

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth was banned by his wife Elsa Pataky to bring anymore of film Thor's hammers home.



In an interview with Australian Radio, Pataky says jokingly that she had to put a ban on Hemsworth on bringing the film props home. "Hemsworth kept bringing the new version of the hammer, 'Mjolnir' home after finishing work on each movie."

She added that we have five of the hammers at home from the every movie Hemsworth had done.

Marvel's God of Thunder-Thor was released in May 2011 and collected $449.3 million worldwide.

Thor starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgård, Colm Feore, Ray Stevenson, Idris Elba and Kat Dennings, is nothing without his mighty hammer, Mjolnir.