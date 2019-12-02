Wasim dismisses Yasir Shah's century, reminds bowler of shortcomings

National selection committee member Mohammad Wasim on Sunday said that leg-break bowler Yasir Shah's primary job was to take wickets and not to score runs as he reminded the bowler of his poor form with the ball.

Yasir smashed his maiden Test century on Sunday, a brilliant 113, against Australia to save Pakistan from a total disaster in Adelaide. However, Wasim, a former Test cricketer himself, was not impressed.

Wasim said that the bowler's area of focus should have been the bowling side, adding that his century was incomparable to that of a regular batsman, who he said have to face pressure while tail-enders are exempted.

"I am more concerned about Yasir's poor bowling. His main job there is to take wickets and focus on his bowling. He's a senior bowler and it's a matter of concern that he's struggling," the selector told the media.

"It's okay that he scored a century, but his main job is to bowl well and take wickets for Pakistan."

The former batsman was more lenient towards others and especially the new team management, saying they should be given time to produce results.

"We can't judge on the basis of one series. We must give time to youngsters," he said when asked for his view on call for the sacking of coach Misbah-ul-Haq.

"The team is inexperienced, but it's a fact that we didn't have many options. We don't have a queue of fast bowlers."

"We had to go back to seniors or try new players so we opted to try youngsters. They'll get proper chances because they're our future," he said.

Wasim gives youngsters a shot

The Northern head coach added that his focus remains on grooming future stars and explained that it was essentially the reason behind Rohail Nazir and Nauman Ali's selection as captains for his side.

He also expressed concerns regarding Azhar Ali's poor form but refused to compare him with Sarfaraz Ahmed.

"You can't compare Azhar with Sarfaraz. Azhar's poor form is obviously a concern for us and his shot selection is a sign of concern. But comparing the two isn't appropriate," he said.

"We will consider giving domestic performers like Fawad Alam and Tabish Khan a chance in the series against Sri Lanka," he revealed.