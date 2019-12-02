Kylie Jenner’s 'The Handmaid's Tale' themed party gets a reaction from Margaret Atwood

Kylie Jenner received a reaction from Margaret Atwood, the writer of The Handmaid’s Tale as the model had chosen the dystopian drama as a theme of her friend’s party.

Kylie faced massive criticism on the internet when she threw a Handmaid's Tale-themed birthday party for her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou back in June.

Recently, the 80-year-old author of the drama, Atwood, opened up about the mega party while talking with Vulture and she, unlike the rest, appeared to be positive about the act.

Atwood remarked that doing a party after a dystopian novel theme is not a new thing. She said, "There were some themed tequila, People often do this in a very well-meaning way; they’re not trying to be unpleasant."

Talking about the Jenner's themed party, Atwood admitted that until the party gained the spotlight, she didn't even know anything about her.

"Oh, Kylie Jenner. I had to look up who Kylie Jenner was, I'm so old," she said.

She further explained that, "My readers deal with those things. They notice them before I do. I expect that Kylie Jenner heard from some of them along the lines of: We appreciate the thought, but you kind of missed it."

The author didn't seem too concerned about it as she told that she is "happy to have people playing in the sandbox." She later admitted that "sometimes they get a little off, but that is to be expected."