Gigi Hadid’s Friendsgiving photo brings back ‘drunk’ Taylor Swift

While celebrity Thanksgiving photos have been making rounds all over the internet, it looks like we may have found our perfect one with all our favourites in one frame - Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, Antoni Porowski and many others.

The photo from the weekend of Friendsgiving was shared by Gigi Hadid on her Instagram showing just how close of a bond she shares with these big names in Hollywood, from the top singing sensation Taylor Swift to Queer Eye's much-adored Antoni Porowski as well as Martha Hunt.

Gigi captioned the photo, "love you all sm."

Hunt was quick to repost the picture on her Instagram Story as well, adding the caption: "love and miss y'all already."

While the pictures left us all in awe, there were some fans who were quick to notice how Taylor Swift was in her own vibe in the picture, sipping wine and appearing to be in her own zone.

Fans soon created the hashtag '#DrunkTaylor' as a reference to a video that went viral earlier this year of the singer tipsy at a party after taking down two and a half mojitos.

She had even spoken about it on Jimmy Fallon as she said: "So I was at a party like a couple months ago and I had two and half mojitos, and then the next day, #DrunkTaylor was like #1 trending on Twitter, because, you know, I go from like zero to legitimately thinking I'm a wizard within like two drinks."

"Like, really thinking that. Thinking about the fact that that went as far as it did, and then we've got this happening [the post-lasik surgery video clip]? That you've done this now? I can't even be mad. I'm just impressed that you infiltrated my family. I don't even know how you did that. Nobody has my mom's number," she added.