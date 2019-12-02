Miley Cyrus would be ‘hurt’ over Elsa Pataky thinking Liam Hemsworth deserves better

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had been making headlines once again after the latter's sister-in-law Elsa Pataky revealed that the actor deserves better than the singer.



As per the latest development on the issue, the 27-year-old former Disney star's friend has now come forth saying that Pataky's comments would have 'hurt' the singer.

While Miley herself has refrained from making a direct comment on the entire episode, her close friend told Women's Day: "Elsa saying she wasn't good enough for Liam will hurt her hard."

Other sources cited by publications also revealed that while Miley has been seemingly moving on from the drama following the split, but she still cares about what her former in-laws think of her.

Earlier during a press conference in Madrid, Pataky had said: "My brother-in-law, well... after a relationship that you've dedicated ten years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well, he's a strong boy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much better."

She had later in an interview also revealed that after his split with Miley, Liam now seems to be doing much better.