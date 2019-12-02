'Priyanka Chopra Zindabad' echoes at political rally instead of Priyanka Gandhi: Watch

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is undeniably one of the most adored stars in the country and sometimes she even gives politicians a run for their money.



A recent rally held across the border generated quite a lot of chuckles after it started echoing of 'Priyanka Chopra Zindabad' instead of Priyanka Gandhi, who is one of the key figures of Indian National Congress.

The gaffe was made by the person presiding over the microphone on the stage at the political rally and had left numerous people with their stomachs hurting over the rib-tickling error, for which he also soon had to apologize.

Soon after the slip of tongue had occurred, the incident started making rounds all over the internet with netizens going in fits over the actor replacing the general secretary of All India Congress Committee.

Check out the hilarious incident below:



