Taylor Swift, beau Joe Alwyn celebrate Thanksgiving in London

US leading pop star Taylor Swift spent some quality time with her beau, British actor Joe Alwyn during Thanksgiving in London.



According to reports, Taylor, 29, who has been reportedly in a relationship with Joe since the past three years has kept the romance undisclosed.

Taylor Swift and her beau had been spotted together on several occasions, but had kept their time spent together away from social media/

E! News citing sources reported that the pop star arrived in London from New York on Thursday and spent the weekend with her 28-year-old hunky boyfriend there.

Before moving to London to spend some time with Joe, the Lover singer had invited some close friends including Gigi Hadid to celebrate Thanksgiving in New York.

Taylor has currently been riding high in her career after she was awarded 'Artist of the Decade' at the American Music Awards 2019.