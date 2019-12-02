Govt constitutes three-member committee to negotiate on constitutional reforms

ISLAMABAD: The federal government formed a three-member committee to negotiate with the opposition on constitutional reforms, according to Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak.

Besides himself, Khattak said that Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would form the three-member committee.

"We will introduce constitutional reforms with the help of the opposition," he said.

Meanwhile, Qureshi held talks with an MQM-P delegation in Karachi.

The foreign minister met a delegation of the MQM-P to secure its ally's support as the government seeks to amend the Army Act to seek a three-year extension for Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"The MQM-P has always stood by the PTI government in difficult times," he said. "Our next meeting in Islamabad will yield results."

Siddiqui said that the MQM-P will continue to support the PTI government.

Parliamentary meeting called on Tuesday

A meeting of the parliamentary committee has been called on Tuesday, 10:00 AM to discuss the appointment of new members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to details, the committee will discuss names of nominated members from Sindh and Balochistan during the meeting.