Uncertainty surrounds Avengers superheroes but one

Chirs Hemsworth's Thor is the only character from original Avengers whose future seems secure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The actor is all set to start his new journey with Taiika Waititi's 'Thor:Love and Thunder' in which he is going to share the screen with Natalie Portman.

Uncertainty surrounds other superheroes.

The fate of Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man has been sealed in the 'Avengers:Endgame' while Mark Ruffalo is said to have been working with producer Kevin Feige to keep 'Hulk' in the MCU for a couple of more movies.

With Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' set to release next year, there is nothing more in the offing beyond that.

Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkey, is working on Disney's streaming service, but that too is sometime away.