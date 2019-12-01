PM Imran hints at restoration of student unions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday hinted at restoring student unions in educational institutions, calling for a 'comprehensive' code of conduct to enable them to groom the youth as future leaders of the country.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that the government will establish a code of conduct which will be comprehensive and will imbibe learning practices from internationally reocgnised universities.

"Universities groom future leaders of the country & student unions form an integral part of this grooming. Unfortunately, in Pakistan universities' student unions became violent battlegrounds & completely destroyed the intellectual atmosphere on campuses.

"We will establish a comprehensive & enforceable code of conduct, learning from the best practices in internationally renowned universities, so that we can restore & enable student unions to play their part in positively grooming our youth as future leaders of the country," he tweeted.



On November 29, people from all walks of life took to the streets to demand reinstatement of student unions, demilitarisation of campuses and a 10 per cent increase in the education budget across various cities throughout Pakistan.

Students and Pakistanis from all walks of life took to the streets on Friday to protest against the ban on student unions.

Marchers called on authorities to reinstate student unions and demilitarize universities. They demanded the government to stop cuts in the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and increase the education budget to at least 10 percent.