Students Solidarity March: Police register FIR against participants in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Police registered cases against participants of the Students Solidarity March on Sunday for chanting slogans against state institutions.

Alamgir Khan Wazir, Iqbal Lala and 300 other unidentified people have been nominated in the First Information Report (FIR).

University of Punjab's administration has said that Alamgir Khan Wazir is not a student.

On November 29, people from all walks of life took to the streets to demand reinstatement of student unions, demilitarisation of campuses and a 10 per cent increase in the education budget across various cities throughout Pakistan.

Marchers called on authorities to reinstate student unions and demilitarize universities. They demanded the government to stop cuts in the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and increase the education budget to at least 10 percent.