Sun Dec 01, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 1, 2019

One FC soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in N.Waziristan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 01, 2019

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: One Frontier Corps (FC) official was martyred while  two militants were killed on Sunday. 

"Terrorist fire raided FC post in North Wazirstan Distt near Pak-Afg Border. During exchange of fire 2 terrorists killed. Lance Naik Muhammad Imran of FC KP embraced shahadat while 2 FC soldiers got injured," he tweeted. 

According to the DG ISPR, two FC personnel were also injured in the firing exchange. 

