One FC soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in N.Waziristan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NORTH WAZIRISTAN: One Frontier Corps (FC) official was martyred while two militants were killed on Sunday.
"Terrorist fire raided FC post in North Wazirstan Distt near Pak-Afg Border. During exchange of fire 2 terrorists killed. Lance Naik Muhammad Imran of FC KP embraced shahadat while 2 FC soldiers got injured," he tweeted.
According to the DG ISPR, two FC personnel were also injured in the firing exchange.
NORTH WAZIRISTAN: One Frontier Corps (FC) official was martyred while two militants were killed on Sunday.
"Terrorist fire raided FC post in North Wazirstan Distt near Pak-Afg Border. During exchange of fire 2 terrorists killed. Lance Naik Muhammad Imran of FC KP embraced shahadat while 2 FC soldiers got injured," he tweeted.
According to the DG ISPR, two FC personnel were also injured in the firing exchange.