One FC soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in N.Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: One Frontier Corps (FC) official was martyred while two militants were killed on Sunday.

"Terrorist fire raided FC post in North Wazirstan Distt near Pak-Afg Border. During exchange of fire 2 terrorists killed. Lance Naik Muhammad Imran of FC KP embraced shahadat while 2 FC soldiers got injured," he tweeted.



According to the DG ISPR, two FC personnel were also injured in the firing exchange.

