Sun Dec 01, 2019
December 1, 2019

Prince William, Kate Middleton with cookery legend Mary Berry prepare festive food

Sun, Dec 01, 2019
Prince William, Kate Middleton with cookery legend Mary Berry prepare festive food

Prince William and Kate Middleton joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Berry across four engagements as they prepared festive food for a royal event. Berry prepared some of her favorite festive recipes while the royal couple get involved in the kitchen and help with setting up the event.

View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period. Swipe for a taster of what to expect from A Berry Royal Christmas… 1. The Duke, Duchess and Mary, along with some very special guests including @nadiyajhussain host a Christmas Party to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period. 2. At @rhswisley Mary joins The Duchess behind the scenes to learn more about The Duchess’s commitment to the early years in raising the next generation of happy, healthy children. 3. The Duke and Mary visit @passagecharity, the UK’s largest resource centre for homeless and insecurely housed people, which has helped over 130,000 people in crisis through its resource centre, homelessness prevention projects and two innovative accommodation services. 4. At The Brink, the UK’s first dry bar set up by @actiononaddiction to provide a safe space for people who are suffering from addiction, The Duchess and Mary meet the inspiring people whose lives have been changed by the help and support of the charity. #ABerryRoyalChristmas | Monday 16th December | 8:30pm | @BBCOne Photos by @mattporteous / Kensington Palace

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

They along with some very special guests hosted a Christmas Party to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period.

Mary also joined the Duchess behind the scenes to learn more about her commitment to the early years in raising the next generation of happy, healthy children.

The Duke and Mary visited The Passage charity, the UK’s largest resource centre for homeless and insecurely housed people.

