Prince William, Kate Middleton with cookery legend Mary Berry prepare festive food

Prince William and Kate Middleton joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Berry across four engagements as they prepared festive food for a royal event. Berry prepared some of her favorite festive recipes while the royal couple get involved in the kitchen and help with setting up the event.

They along with some very special guests hosted a Christmas Party to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period.



Mary also joined the Duchess behind the scenes to learn more about her commitment to the early years in raising the next generation of happy, healthy children.

The Duke and Mary visited The Passage charity, the UK’s largest resource centre for homeless and insecurely housed people.

