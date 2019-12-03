Sara Ali Khan wins heart over adorable exchange with a fan asking for autograph

Sara Ali Khan’s kindness is well-known and respected. The star is someone who never puts her fans needs on the back-burner, even amidst her hectic schedule and busy life.

Sara Ali Khan’s beloved demeanor makes her one of the most lovable A-listers in B-town. Her humility despite her success is a key trait which has led many to fall in love with the star. A recent video has been making rounds on the internet showcasing her kind-heartedness.

The video in question shows the star in a bright yellow, drop-shoulder dress. She is seen surrounded with a large number of fans, one of which asks the star for an autograph. After humbly obliging to the fan, she leans in to give her a hug.

