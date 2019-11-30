Pep Guardiola says he is open to idea of staying at Man City beyond 2021

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday he was open to the idea of signing a new contract with the Premier League champions.

The 48-year-old Spaniard, whose team have twice won the league title plus the FA Cup and two League Cups since he joined in 2016, last year signed a contract extension through to 2021.

Asked about staying beyond his current deal, Guardiola was quoted by the BBC as saying: “I’m open (to the idea), yes. It is not about what the club wants or not. For me, I want to see my players and the reaction of my players and everything.

“It is not as simple as I want to extend. I want to see the club, I want to see the players, I want to see how we are still working together.

“That is the most important thing after five years together. You have to feel like we can do it together and enjoy to work together.”

The BBC said no talks had yet been held with City but Guardiola added: “I’m so comfortable working with this club.

“When you are (somewhere for) five years it depends on the results. We will see what happens this season and next season.”