PM gave extension to COAS after consultation with cabinet: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said Prime Minister Imran gave extension to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa after consultation with the cabinet.

Speaking to reporters in Multan, the foreign minister said the government and cabinet will move forward with the prime minister on amending the law regarding the army chief's extension after the Supreme Court issues detailed verdict.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan gave an extension to the incumbent army chief after consulting with the cabinet and reviewing the current security situation," Qureshi said.

He added that the government worked under the purview of the Constitution.

The minister added that the court pointed out a few issues and the government did not intervene in those matters. He added that the court said that there are some "ambiguities" that should be cleared.

Qureshi, while commenting on the government’s decision to focus on improving ties with African countries, said that the government will work on improving "economic and political" ties with the African countries.