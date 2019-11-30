close
Sat Nov 30, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 30, 2019

Kim Kardashian shares cutest family photos on Thanksgiving

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Nov 30, 2019
Kim Kardashian shares cutest family photos on Thanksgiving

US model and reality star Kim Kardashian celebrated Thanksgiving with her family and shared some of her gratitude.

Kim took to Instagram and shared the family photo captioning it, "So thankful for all of my babies."

So thankful for all of my babies

She shared another photo with daughter North, six, son Saint, three, and daughter Chicago who is a year old. 

The Skims founder also shared with her 152 million followers a separate picture of her youngest baby Psalm being held by his father Kanye West. She captioned it, "so thankful for my babies."

So Thankful for my babies

The family photos were liked by millions of her followers who showered their love on the family in the comments.

Kardashian's sisters Kourtney and Khloe also shared photos with their children and extended messages of thankfulness.


