Ariana Grande’s first Thanksgiving with both parents in 18 years: See photo

Ariana Grande after having a rough patch with recurrent setbacks is getting herself adapted to a more positive and healthier approach towards life.

The Thank U Next hit maker made sure to make this Thanksgiving a memorable one by doing something after an extensive period — spending the holiday with both of her parents.

The singer turned to Instagram to share an endearing monochrome shot of herself with both of her parents by her side on the special holiday.

She captioned the photo saying: “first thanksgiving with both of my parents in 18 years!”

The picture has come after Ariana opened up about her relationship with her father to Seventeen magazine saying: “It took me so long to be okay with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him. So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn't like that about myself. I had to accept that it's okay not to get along with somebody and still love them.”