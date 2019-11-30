Ellie Goulding trolled for her unusual lampshade hat at Thanksgiving show

British singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding has been trolled by the netizens for her lampshade hat during her performance at a Thanksgiving show on Thursday.



The 32-year-old singer performed at the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving halftime show, where she lit the stage with her performance.

However, it was Love Me Like You Do singer's outfit that caught wide attention. The Twitteratis found Ellie's attire unusual and trolled the singer.



