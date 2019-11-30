London Bridge attacker: Here's what you need to know about Usman Khan

UK police on Saturday identified Usman Khan as the suspect behind Friday’s London Bridge attack.

Here’s a look at who the man is.

According to BBC, Khan was out on a licence from prison when he carried out the attack on the London Bridge.

The British broadcaster stated that Khan was living in Stafford and in 2012 was sentenced to indeterminate detention on the grounds of public protection with a minimum jail term of eight years. However, in 2013 the sentence was overturned and Khan was sentenced for a 16-year fixed term.

According to Guardian, Khan was part of a gang of nine from Stoke-on-Trent, Cardiff and London who were sentenced in February 2012 at Woolwich crown court. The paper stated that Khan’s sentence stated that he had planned to establish a “terrorist military training facility” on land owned by his family in Kashmir.

The group of nine had been engaged in several plans, one of which involved a plot to put a pipe bomb in the London Stock Exchange.

The Telegraph reported that Khan left school with no qualifications and spent his late teens with his mother in Pakistan after she became ill. Usman and the others, who were inspired by al Qaeda, were under the surveillance of British intelligence agency MI5.