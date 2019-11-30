Several injured in stabbing in Dutch city of The Hague

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Hague: Several people were wounded in a stabbing in one of the main shopping streets in the centre of the Dutch city of The Hague on Friday night.
The incident comes after two people were killed in a knife attack in London Bridge.
The city police said on Twitter: "Stabbing incident with several wounded at the GroteMarktstraat in The Hague. Emergency services are on site."
In another message, the police said they were searching for a man aged between 45 and 50 and described him using a Dutch term often applied to people of north African descent.
Photos posted on the Internet showed a number of police cars and ambulances in the road, with crowds held back behind a red-and-white cordon.
