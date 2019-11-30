Several injured in stabbing in Dutch city of The Hague

The Hague: Several people were wounded in a stabbing in one of the main shopping streets in the centre of the Dutch city of The Hague on Friday night.

The incident comes after two people were killed in a knife attack in London Bridge.

The city police said on Twitter: "Stabbing incident with several wounded at the GroteMarktstraat in The Hague. Emergency services are on site."



In another message, the police said they were searching for a man aged between 45 and 50 and described him using a Dutch term often applied to people of north African descent.



Photos posted on the Internet showed a number of police cars and ambulances in the road, with crowds held back behind a red-and-white cordon.





