Two killed in London stabbing

LONDON: Two people were killed on Friday as a man, wearing a suspected hoax explosive device, went on a stabbing rampage on London Bridge. The attacker was shot dead by the law enforcers.

British media, citing the Metropolitan police, said two people were killed in a terror attack in London, while three others were still being treated.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you that as well as the suspect who was shot dead by the police two of those injured in this attack in the London Bridge area have tragically lost their lives," said a police official.

According to reports, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold urgent security talks after a terror-related stabbing killed two people in central London.

"COBRA will take place at 9:30pm (2130 GMT) today (Friday) chaired by the PM," a Downing Street spokesman said, referring to its emergencies committee of senior officials.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed grief over a the incident. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Canada stands with the UK after today’s suspected terrorist attack in London, and we’re grateful for the first responders and people who bravely intervened."



