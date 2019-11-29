Punjab govt makes another major shuffle in bureaucracy, police

LAHORE: The Punjab Government on Friday undertook yet another major bureaucracy reshuffle for the second time this month, a few days after Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

A notification issued by the Punjab Government stated that secretaries and principal secretaries to important ministries such as Food, Special Education Department and Communication and Works Department were shuffled and posted to different ministries.



