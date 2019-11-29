close
Fri Nov 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 29, 2019

Punjab govt makes another major shuffle in bureaucracy, police

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 29, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab Government on Friday undertook yet another major bureaucracy reshuffle for the second time this month, a few days after Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

A notification issued by the Punjab Government stated that secretaries and principal secretaries to important ministries such as Food, Special Education Department and Communication and Works Department were shuffled and posted to different ministries.


Latest News

More From Pakistan