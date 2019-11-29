Hasan Ali to sit out of Sri Lanka home Tests following medical examination

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Fast bowler Hasan Ali has been ruled out of the upcoming home Tests against Sri Lanka after a medical examination revealed multiple rib fractures.
According to the 25-year-old’s CT scans, Hasan had fractured three ribs on, leaving him unfit to play. The fast bowler has been recommended to rest for six weeks and will start a rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy from Monday.
Hasan, after passing fitness tests, had rejoined Central Punjab for their ninth round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 22.
However, prior to the match, the 25-year-old complained of pain on his left side for which he underwent precautionary scans in Karachi, which revealed the fractures. For further confirmation, follow-up scans were carried out in Lahore which then confirmed the bowler’s condition.
