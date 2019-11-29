Hasan Ali to sit out of Sri Lanka home Tests following medical examination

Fast bowler Hasan Ali has been ruled out of the upcoming home Tests against Sri Lanka after a medical examination revealed multiple rib fractures.

According to the 25-year-old’s CT scans, Hasan had fractured three ribs on, leaving him unfit to play. The fast bowler has been recommended to rest for six weeks and will start a rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy from Monday.

Hasan, after passing fitness tests, had rejoined Central Punjab for their ninth round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 22.

However, prior to the match, the 25-year-old complained of pain on his left side for which he underwent precautionary scans in Karachi, which revealed the fractures. For further confirmation, follow-up scans were carried out in Lahore which then confirmed the bowler’s condition.