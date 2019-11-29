London Bridge shooting: Nawaz fails to reach hospital

LONDON: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif safely reached home on Friday after a man shot dead a man near the London Bridge Hospital., family sources confirmed to Geo News.

Nawaz Sharif was on his way to an appointment at London Bridge Hospital Friday afternoon when the police sealed the area near the hospital because of shooting. Hassan Nawaz Sharif confirmed that he advised his father to return instead of trying to reach the hospital.

Nawaz Sharif was only five minutes away from the hospital when police locked down the area, said a source travelling in one of three cars with the former prime minister.

Armed police allegedly shot dead a man brandishing a knife on London Bridge as people were seen running away from the scene.

Witnesses said there appeared to be a fight on the southern side of the bridge with several men attacking another man shortly after 2pm today.

A BBC reporter said he could see a man lying on the ground but the situation was 'ongoing'.

'There appeared to be a fight going on on the bridge, from what I could see, several people tried to restrain a man and it was then that armed police arrived and they fired shots at this person,' he said.

'The last I could see before we were moving from the bridge was lying on the ground.

'Since then, since we've been moved back, I've heard several more shots fired as well. So at this moment it seems to be a developing situation.'

British Transport Police said the London Bridge station has been closed.

The force tweeted: “We are aware of an incident at London Bridge and are assisting our colleagues at the Metropolitan Police. London Bridge station is currently closed and trains are none stopping. Please check with the Metropolitan Police for further updates.”