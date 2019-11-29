Abbas says toils against Australia on opening day is because of ‘unhelpful’ Adelaide wicket

Seam bowler Mohammad Abbas blamed the unhelpful Adelaide wicket for his and his fellow Pakistan bowlers’ toils against Australia on the opening day of the second Test against Australia on Friday.

Pakistan, after being invited to field first, found an early breakthrough but did not find another for the rest of the day as David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne both piled up centuries to help Australia finish with 302-1 at stumps.

Abbas, who had picked up 17 wickets in just two matches in a home series against Australia last year, went wicket-less. When asked why he was unable to find any joy against the same opposition this time, Abbas blamed the difference in conditions.

“This was a tough day. In your own conditions, you are aware where and how to bowl. After coming to Australia, I had practiced a lot but the wicket did not help. I tried to do my best but they were confident and played me well,” he said.

“We could not do what we wanted but it’s part of the game. Sometimes batsmen are on top and sometimes bowlers are. God willing, we will do better tomorrow morning.”

Abbas admitted that his own performance wasn’t great, and pinned it on the rust accumulated from not playing any Test cricket in 10 months.

“I am not at all happy with my own performance because I am obviously considered the main bowler. But of course, when you play Test cricket after 10 months, it takes time to get back into rhythm. The match, however, has not ended yet. We will try and come back strong tomorrow,” he said.

“The start to my career was indeed great, but ups and downs are part of the game too. I got injured against New Zealand, and it took a lot of time for me to recover. But I am bowling and hopefully I will be back in rhythm soon.”