One person killed in firing near London Bridge Hospital: British media

LONDON: One person was killed in a firing incident near the London Bridge Hospital here on Friday.

British media said that the hospital was sealed after the firing incident and all roads around the hospital have been closed.



British police said that a man appeared to have been shot in an incident at London Bridge in the heart of the British capital.

“We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge,” police said in a statement.

A spokesman said: “It appears somebody has been shot.”

British media sources said that the incident of firing took place near the London Bridge Hospital in London, following which the hospital has been sealed.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was on his way to the hospital. However, his car turned away after the incident occurred.