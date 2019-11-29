In pictures and videos: Thousands take to the streets for Students Solidarity March

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Thousands from all walks of life took to the streets to demand reinstatement of student unions, demilitarization of campuses and a 10 percent increase in the education budget, on Friday, across various cities throughout Pakistan.
As the day began, #StudentsSolidarityMarch started trending on Twitter in Pakistan. Pakistani Twitterati uploaded pictures and videos of people taking to the streets with red flags in hand and chanting slogans.
