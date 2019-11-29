In pictures and videos: Thousands take to the streets for Students Solidarity March

Thousands from all walks of life took to the streets to demand reinstatement of student unions, demilitarization of campuses and a 10 percent increase in the education budget, on Friday, across various cities throughout Pakistan.

As the day began, #StudentsSolidarityMarch started trending on Twitter in Pakistan. Pakistani Twitterati uploaded pictures and videos of people taking to the streets with red flags in hand and chanting slogans.



