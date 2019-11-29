WATCH: Shaheen Afridi makes a series of gaffes against Australia

Shaheen Afridi on Friday had a day to forget against Australia in the second Test due to his comedy of errors in the field.

The young fast bowler was pretty decent with the ball, removing Joe Burns early in the innings but undid his generally tidy bowling with an error-strewn display in the field.

First, Afridi, when asked to make a simple throw from fine leg, was wide off the mark. Keeper Mohammad Rizwan failed to collect and the ball raced to the fence. The batsmen had already ran two, which when coupled with four overthrows, earned Australian opener David Warner the strangest six runs ever.

Then, when the score was 144-1, Afridi again was caught napping in the field. A Warner stroke was travelling towards deep point and should not have earned him any more than a single. Afridi, however, for no apparent reason, moved towards his right instead of left where the ball was heading.



The last and by far the most comedic of all was him kicking the ball beyond the boundary line for four runs.



