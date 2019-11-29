Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin celebrate Thanksgiving in US; Hailey thankful for 'love of her life'

Pop singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin celebrated Thanksgiving in Miami with family and friends.



Hailey was thankful for Justin Bieber as they celebrated the Thanksgiving in Miami.

Later, Hailey took to photo-video sharing platform Instagram and shared an adorable throwback photo of her with hubby Justin Bieber from their wedding. She captioned it, "Thankful for the love of my life."

Justin Bieber and Hailey said, "I Do' the second time in September 2019 and look more than grateful for each other.

Also, the pop singer while extended birthday wishes to Hailey on 23rd birthday her birthday recently, hinted at having 'Babies'.