Watch: Friends throw Gen (retd) Zubair Hayat in air at farewell party

A video of former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Hayat being thrown in the air by his batchmates has gone viral on the internet.



In the video, Gen (retd) Hayat can be seen in a jovial mood, with his friends singing "jolly good fellow" at a farewell party organised in his honour.

Gen Hayat retired on November 27 after serving in the office for three years as the 17th CJCSC of Pakistan.