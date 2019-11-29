Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow’ trailer coming out soon

The much-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe venture Black Widow starring Scarlett johansson, is reported to release its first trailer soon.

“The trailer of Black Widow will be out very soon, more like next week. And, we have the exact date for you as well! December 3, 2019,” stated Pinkvilla.



Earlier, it was announced that the studio's plans were moving ahead of Avengers: Endgame during the Marvel Studios 2019 San Diego Comic Con.

Black Widow, the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be a comeback for Natasha Romanov, played by Scarlett Johansson, who sacrificed her life to get the soul stone from Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

The movie will hit the cinemas in April 2020.