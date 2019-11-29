No regulars missing as Sri Lanka name 16-man roster for Pakistan Test series

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday announced a full-strength squad for the upcoming two-Test tour of Pakistan, with no regulars left behind — a significant show of confidence in security arrangements of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The islanders had visited Pakistan for two limited-overs series in September as well but as many as 10 of their first-teamers — including captain Dimuth Karunaratne had decided against making the trip citing security concerns.

However, the 16-man roster named today had no dropouts whatsoever, with regular skipper Karunaratne back leading his pack.

Furthermore, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva — all of who were absent from the touring party in September — are set to board the Pakistan-bound plane.

Even Suranga Lakmal, who was on the bus that came under the infamous terrorist attack in 2009 in Lahore, is also part of the squad.

The Sri Lankan team will leave for Pakistan on December 8. The first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played in Rawalpindi from December 11, whereas the second and final one will be staged in Karachi from December 19.

Full squad:

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan